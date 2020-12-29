Arts All-Star: Kiera Duprey

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kiera Duprey gets a lot of her inspiration from music.
“I’ll play music and I’ll just get, like, story ideas in my head and, like, drawing ideas,” the visual artist from Ogdensburg said.
She’s the 7 News Arts All-Star for December 28, 2020.
She says she may minor in art in college and maybe create a comic as a side thing when she gets a real job.
“So, I keep art in my life, but not have it be, like, the main focus,” she said.
