Barbara Ann Bradish, 66, of Lyons Falls

Barb was born on March 25, 1954 in Constableville the daughter of the late Norbert “Tubby” and Hester (Price) Kornmeyer. She graduated from Adirondack Central School in 1972 and SUNY Potsdam in 1976. She married Michael J. Bradish at St. Joseph’s Church, Boonville on August 25, 1978. Barbara was a teacher at Beaver River Central School for 30 years when she retired.