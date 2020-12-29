Border patrol officer accused of displaying weapon during domestic dispute

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer faces charges in connection with a domestic dispute involving a weapon.
State police arrested 41 year old Jose Martinez of LaFargeville early Tuesday morning.
Troopers said Martinez, who was off duty during the 3 a.m. incident, displayed a weapon. Police did not disclose what type of weapon it was.
Martinez was charged with:
- second-degree menacing
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- endangering the welfare of a child
Martinez was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.
