Border patrol officer accused of displaying weapon during domestic dispute

By 7 News Staff | December 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 5:37 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer faces charges in connection with a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

State police arrested 41 year old Jose Martinez of LaFargeville early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said Martinez, who was off duty during the 3 a.m. incident, displayed a weapon. Police did not disclose what type of weapon it was.

Martinez was charged with:

  • second-degree menacing
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • endangering the welfare of a child

Martinez was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.

