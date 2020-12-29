Correction officer intercepts suspected drugs in Cape Vincent, union says

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - An officer processing packages mailed to inmates at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility found what’s suspected to be drugs in cans of food.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says the officer was x-raying a package from downstate New York on December 22 and noticed unusual objects inside three cans.
The cans were opened and inside were cellophane bundles containing a total of 7.5 ounces of a green leafy substance.
The substance was sent for testing.
Union officials say close to 4,000 pieces of contraband were seized at state prisons this year.
