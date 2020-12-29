COVID claims another life, infects 110 more people in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 110 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Tuesday that another person died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 11.
There were 44 new cases to report in the county.
Officials said 25 people are hospitalized; 354 people are in mandatory isolation and 877 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 2,068 positive cases.
The county says 1,666 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that 47 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 2,191.
Officials said 471 cases are active and 26 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,680 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 19 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 766 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 14 people are hospitalized and 141 are in isolation.
Another 657 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 9 people have died and 616 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.