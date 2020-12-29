Edward J. Bennett, 70, of Massena

On November 25th, 1988 Ed married Brenda Yerdon in South Otselic, NY at her parent’s home. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1975-1979. In 1983 Ed went to work at SUNY Potsdam and retired from SUNY Potsdam in September 2008. Ed enjoyed shooting and won many matches through the years, he was always happiest when he was reloading, casting bullets, at the range or hunting. Ed was a member of both the Norfolk and Massena Rod & Gun Clubs. He always looked forward to giving back and enjoyed his Tuesday morning work days at the Club.