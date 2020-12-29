Edward J. Bennett, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward J. Bennett, age 70, of Massena, NY, passed away on Tuesday morning December 22, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. There will be no public calling hours or services. Ed was born on August 27, 1950 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Leona and Arlington Bennett. Ed graduated from Massena Central High School in 1969.
On November 25th, 1988 Ed married Brenda Yerdon in South Otselic, NY at her parent’s home. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1975-1979. In 1983 Ed went to work at SUNY Potsdam and retired from SUNY Potsdam in September 2008. Ed enjoyed shooting and won many matches through the years, he was always happiest when he was reloading, casting bullets, at the range or hunting. Ed was a member of both the Norfolk and Massena Rod & Gun Clubs. He always looked forward to giving back and enjoyed his Tuesday morning work days at the Club.
Surviving Ed is his wife Brenda, his sister-in-law Laura Yerdon Martin of Tucker, GA and; two nieces, Sarah and Derek Constantine of Hull, MA, and Jennifer Martin of Tucson, AZ, great-nephews Theodore Albert Constantine, Franklin Cornelius Constantine and great-niece Augustus Beatrice Constantine.
Ed was predeceased by his parents Leona (Gravelle) Bennett and Arlington Angus Bennett of Massena, NY and sister Susan Kring of Malone, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Family and friends are encourage to share memories and online condolence with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
