Fire damages Theresa home

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire officials were called to an early morning fire in the town of Theresa Tuesday.
The call came in just after 3 a.m. for reports of a blaze at 34254 State Route 37.
Crews arrived to heavy fire in the kitchen area that spread to other parts of the home.
Nobody was home, but officials did locate two dogs inside that died.
Crews from Theresa, Evans Mills, and Philadelphia fire departments, along with the Jefferson County coordinator and fire investigator, were on the scene.
Theresa Assistant Fire Chief Steven Garceau says the weather conditions allowed crews to work fast and extinguish the blaze.
“The weather was perfect tonight,” he said. “The roads are all clear, our response times are right on the mark, everybody got here quick, and everybody worked efficiently. It couldn’t have gone any smoother, really.”
Officials were trying to locate the owners Tuesday morning. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.