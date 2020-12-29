Flexible Spending Account money to carry over to 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For people with a Flexible Spending Account, or FSA, the use it or lose it rule won’t apply and you can thank Washington.
That’s because of the federal COVID relief bill.
It calls for unused 2020 money in health or dependent care FSA plans to carry over to 2021 and the same thing will happen from 2021 to 2022.
An FSA is funded by reductions from an employee’s paycheck and pays that employee back for some medical expenses.
The money isn’t taxed, but typically has to be used within the plan’s year.
