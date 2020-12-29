Governor signs extended eviction moratorium

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law that extends the state’s eviction moratorium.
It protects tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from being evicted. Tenants have to submit a document to show how the pandemic affects them.
The law also prevents mortgage foreclosures for some affected property owners.
It will go until May 1.
“We’ll see what happens by May, but we want to protect tenants,” he said. “We want to make it simple. We don’t want people evicted. We don’t want them to have to go to court to fight the eviction.”
The Legislature passed the measure Monday. The governor signed it Monday night.
Cuomo had extended the moratorium by executive order earlier in the day.
