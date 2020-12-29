CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jack E. Carr Sr., 73, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly on December 27th, 2020.
Jack was born on June 5th, 1947 in Malone, New York, the son of Erwin (Slim) and Eileen Boyea Carr.
He attended elementary school in Fort Covington, N.Y., and graduated from Wilson High School in Niagara County.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, riding his Harley, caring for his animals, and enjoying time with his family and friends, and let’s not forget his love of Jaeger.
Jack was passionate about racing and competed at Oswego Speedway where his son, Jack, Jr. assisted as a member on his father’s pitcrew.
Jack was a Vietnam War Veteran where he was a member of the First Air Calvary entering in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He retired from Ft. Drum, 10th Mountain Division, where he worked for over 30 years, as a civilian mechanic fixing all kinds of vehicles.
He is survived by his children, Tana Carr (significant other,Michael Welch) and Jack Carr,Jr. (Margaret Carr); his companion,Marchelle Wild, and her daughter, Alyssa Walters; grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Daniel Robinson, Jeffrey Robinson, Haley Reome, John Carr, Erik Carr, Roy Carr and Carrie Carr;six great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Carr; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack is predeceased by his parents, Erwin (Slim) Carr and Eileen Carr and his daughter, Carrie Ann Carr.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 3rd, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton from 2-4 followed by the Funeral Service at 4pm. Masks and social distancing required.
Donations can be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans, to the benefit of Jefferson County DAV’s.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.