Laura Collier Nee Ransier, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Laura Collier Nee Ransier, 71 passed away on December 27th at the Sunnyside Care Center.
Laura was born June 24, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of William George and Helen Frances Ransier. She was an honorably discharged member of the United States Air Force where she served as an Administration Assistant.
Laura grew up in Northern New York but lived most of her adult life in the State of Washington, returning to Watertown, NY in 2016.
She enjoyed crocheting and the company of friends and family.
Laura is survived by her daughters, Melenie (Kirk) MacGregor, Kent, WA; Heather (Todd) Demars, Nashville, TN; her son Jeffry Briggs, Seattle, WA: 2 granddaughters, Victoria and Eliana Demars,3 grandsons, Gavin and Ryan Briggs, Aaron Demars, sister, Donna (Michael G.) Ransier-VanWaldick, Rodman, NY; 2 nieces, Stacey VanCampen and Jennifer Perkins.
Laura’s family would like to express their thanks to Hospice of Jefferson County, Meadowbrook Assisted Living, medical staff of the Syracuse Veterans Medical Center as well as the staff of the Sunnyside Care Center.
Following cremation, a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of the Humane Association of CNY.
