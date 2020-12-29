A look at who’s next to have access to COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Every day in the North Country, more and more healthcare workers are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, who’s next in line? We have more on Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.
In accordance with New York state’s vaccination plan, healthcare personnel, EMS workers and long-term care facility employees are some of the first in line.
But, who’s next?
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche says some of that information has been released.
“It’s going to be first responders, like police officers and firefighters and National Guardsmen and women, public health workers, teachers and anyone else involved in in-person instruction in the schools,” he said.
Other sectors included in Phase 2 are grocery store workers, transit employees, pharmacists and other people with high healthcare risks.
Piche says the county has begun to reach out to those groups to gauge interest in getting the vaccine to get a good idea of how many doses will be needed.
Lewis County Health System CEO Jerry Cayer says the hospital has vaccinated 178 people and hopes to continue adding to that number.
“The goal here is to be very disciplined, offer the clinics, provide education and make sure the vaccines we have received are used,” he said.
When does Phase 2 start?
“Phase 1 is currently scheduled to run through the month of January so we are not looking at Phase 2 at least until the end of January from what we are hearing right now from the state,” said Piche.
Cayer says Lewis County is on pace to meet that goal.
He says another shipment of vaccine is expected to arrive in the next day or two. Those doses are being administered to nursing home residents and employees.
