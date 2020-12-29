Melanie M. Branche, 64, of Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Melanie M. Branche loving wife and homemaker, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the age of 64 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, after suffering a brief illness. A spring burial with a graveside service will be held at Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Melanie was born in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clyde and Norma (Hastings) Sheldon on October 7, 1956. She graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1975. Melanie received her Associates of Science Degree from JCC in 1977 and her Bachelors of Science Degree from Empire State College in 1979. She worked as an accountant at a CPA firm, a librarian at Adams Center Library and later as a courtesy clerk at Rod’s Market.
Before attending college, Melanie married Phillip G. Branche on November 29, 1975 at her parents’ country home, beginning their life together on the Branche farm in Sackets Harbor before moving to the quaint village of Rodman where Melanie made her small town home her biggest joy. Her husband, Phillip worked for Watertown City Bus for 30 years and is now retired.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Phillip Branche, a brother, Eric (Mary) Sheldon and a sister, Karen (Jack) Freer, a brother-in-law Anthony Ratigliano and several nephews and nieces, along with several cousins and her adoring dog, Carmie.
Melanie was predeceased by her father, Clyde Sheldon, mother, Norma (Hastings) Sheldon and a sister, Valerie (Sheldon) Ratigliano.
Melanie was a member of the Rodman Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary for many years, helping out with the numerous dinners that were held. She and her husband were members of the Farm Bureau and created lasting friendships.
She was passionate about antiquing, art, and enjoyed her wildflower gardens as they reminded her of Monet paintings. She enjoyed discussions of art and collectibles. Melanie prized her yard sale and estate finds. She had great excitement for countryfied decor and historical pieces and spent years collecting with her husband. She loved interior design and decorating. Displaying her treasures for the holidays always brought her joy. Melanie was often seen walking as she was enthusiastic about being active and enjoyed many summers swimming.
She found fulfillment in attending weekly Bible Study in her Rodman community. Melanie was known for her open, friendly and genuine nature. She was a true wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Melanie loved life and enjoyed being with family and friends and often hosted summer barbecues with her husband.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Rodman Fire Department Women’s Auxilary, 21495 County Route 69, Rodman, NY 13682 or the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.