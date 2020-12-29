Melanie M. Branche, 64, of Rodman

She was passionate about antiquing, art, and enjoyed her wildflower gardens as they reminded her of Monet paintings. She enjoyed discussions of art and collectibles. Melanie prized her yard sale and estate finds. She had great excitement for countryfied decor and historical pieces and spent years collecting with her husband. She loved interior design and decorating. Displaying her treasures for the holidays always brought her joy. Melanie was often seen walking as she was enthusiastic about being active and enjoyed many summers swimming.