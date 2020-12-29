Mostly sunny & chilly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has dropped to the south, so the north country will be mainly dry today.
It will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will range from the teens to the mid-20s.
It clouds up overnight and a mix of rain and snow is likely on Wednesday. It will be windy with highs around 40.
There’s a chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
A mix of rain and snow is likely on Friday and we could see some freezing rain. Highs will again be in the mid-30s.
There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be around 40.
It will be in the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. There’s a chance of snow on Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny.
