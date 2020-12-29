Pearl Hirschey Farney, 99, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

Born July 12, 1921 in the Town of New Bremen, NY, the youngest of six children, to Joseph and Mollie (Zehr) Lehman. Pearl resided on her family’s Brewery Hill Road farm until the age of 3 when her family moved to the Village of Croghan where her father became employed at the Lehman and Zehr Lumber Company. She attended a one room Brewery Hill schoolhouse from 6 until 9, before transferring to a schoolhouse in Croghan from 9 to 14, and then attended Lowville Academy from where she eventually earned her diploma.