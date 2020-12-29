Raymond Joseph “Joe” Clement, 53, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond Joseph “Joe” Clement, age 53, of Gouverneur, passed away on December 23, 2020.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Raymond was born on July 14, 1967 in Gouverneur to the late Ernest Vincent and Glenna Ruth (Strate) Clement. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School and worked as an operator and supervisor for Midway Rides for many years. He loved being a carney and working on racecars.
Raymond also worked on cars at Martin’s garage for Matt Martin and George McIntyre and at M&D Auto garage for Michael Durham and Dave Blair.
He was part of the pit crew for Michael Durham #4, and enjoyed playing horseshoes and partying. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at Huckleberry Lake with his buddies. Ray was a fun uncle who looked forward to taking his nieces and nephews out to dinner at Christmas time. He was a very giving person who always tried to help out his friends when they were in need, and he had a heart of gold and he showed it by helping anyone who needed him.
He is survived by his four sisters, Leesa Taylor and her husband, Michael, Linda Clement, Christine Bice and her life partner, Lyle Whitton, and Nancy Bice and her husband, Nelson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Raymond is predeceased by Christine’s husband, Kelvin Bice, and Linda’s life partner, Les Taylor.
Donations in memory of Ray may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.