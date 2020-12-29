Sandra Mathews, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra Mathews, 69, passed away peacefully at Hospice on December 26, 2020.
Born July 19, 1951, in Watertown, the daughter of Robert and Bertha Mudge, she was a graduate of Oneida High School. She married Richard Mathews in Georgia and they had two children, Richard and Kelly. The marriage to Richard ended in divorce.
Sandra enjoyed bird watching, oldies music, shopping and having a glass of wine by the fire. She was an avid New York Yankees fan & Miami Dolphins fan. Sandra will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and her smile. She loved cracking jokes and making others laugh. Sandra had fond memories of living in Florida with her two good friends, Billy and Carla.
Among her survivors are her children Richard Mathews, Michigan, Kelly (Jason) Turner, Maryland, and two grandchildren, Sam Mathews, and Peyton Turner, a brother, Stephen (Deborah) Washer, Liverpool, two sisters, Barbara (Jeffrey) Fitchette, Watertown, and Susan (Bob) Smith, Baldwinsville, and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Bertha Mudge, her three sisters, Betty Mudge, Audrey Dougherty and Delores Kenney, and her brother Richard Saumier.
There will be no calling hours & Sandra will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held sometime this Summer.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
