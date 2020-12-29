Troopers ask for help in burglary investigation

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for help tracking down someone they believe was involved in two St. Lawrence County burglaries.
Troopers say the burglaries happened at two commercial sites in the town of Oswegatchie between December 17 and 19.
They say the burglaries happened during overnight and early morning hours.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or the person in the photo can contact Investigator Raymond Mead at 518-873-2776.
