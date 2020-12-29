Watertown man involved in fiery crash dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man pulled from a fiery car crash near Deferiet on December 12 has died.
According to his fiancée, Brittany Weaver, 25 year old Michael Thibeault passed away Monday night in a Syracuse hospital. She said family members have been notified.
He was airlifted there after a crash on State Route 3A in the town of Wilna.
Police said Thibeault was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire.
He was pulled out of the vehicle by a couple from western New York.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.