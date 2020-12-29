Year in review: the notable people of 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a challenging year like this, we were reminded of the people here that make all the difference. Whether it was helping through the pandemic, making us smile or making us proud, we take a look back at some of the notable people we met in 2020.
A little lady from Lisbon made history with her first breath. Jude Montroy was the first baby born in the north country in 2020.
And what a surprising year little Jude came into. A global pandemic hit the United States just a few months later and tons of people stepped up to make life a little more normal. People like teachers who educated students through computer screens.
“We try our very best to make them interactive.” said one Watertown teacher.
Volunteers handed out food. Contact tracers made hours of calls. And nurses and doctors were on the front lines.
“I feel like we are ready to fight the battle,” said one nurse.
“Being a human first was the most important thing in this whole process,” said Dr. Asim Kichloo, Samaritan Medical Center’s chief hospitalist.
There was loss. North country philanthropist and fierce advocate for health care and education Mabel Walker passed away at 93.
And an Ogdensburg woman, Beulah Meloche, who happened to be New York’s oldest person, passed away at 113.
We saw acts of bravery. A western New York couple, Nicole and Daniel House, on their way to their honeymoon pulled a man from a burning car.
“I’m a nurse so my natural instinct is you go and help. You don’t second guess. He even said to me, ‘I’m not going to watch a man burn alive,” said Nicole.
And Lowville honored Nat Virkler as its senior citizen of the year
“I didn’t even realize they had a Randy Streeter award for senior citizens. I was just shocked,” he said.
There’s no doubt that 2020 has been tough, but people still found reasons to smile.
There were birthday parades for children, pony visits and splashes made during the Polar Bear Plunge.
And Doug Hurley, an astronaut with north country ties, was launched into space.
We met another American hero, 103 year old Glenn Dodge, who showed us what tough really looks like. He’s a retired Army major and World War II veteran.
“It seems to me that I remember every breath and blooming step I took - in the snow, in the cold, in the mud,” he said.
It’s unknown what this year ahead may bring, but what we do know, is people will be there to lift spirits, save lives, and make the day a little brighter.
