Annilysse A. Collins of Massena

Anni enjoyed spending her time listening to music, swinging, and cuddles from everyone she loved, especially her brothers and sisters. She loved school and all her classmates and teachers especially Mrs. Goodrow and Mrs. Brainard. She lit up the room with her smile and could brighten even the worst of days with her contagious giggle. She was an amazing little lady full of love, laughter and joy. She inspired so many lives in her short time with us. She was the light in the lives of all who loved her.