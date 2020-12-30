Annilysse A. Collins of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Annilysse A. Collins, with heavy hearts said goodbye to their “Fuzzy” little girl this past Saturday December 26, 2020.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Saturday January 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral services at 1:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena with Pastor Sampson Ryman from the Central Baptist Church, in Massena.
Anni was born to her loving parents, Joshua P. and Kaylie (St. Louis) Collins both of Massena, NY. In addition to her parents, Anni is survived by her siblings; Haili Cartin, Brock St. Louis, Marcus, Carmen and her twin brother Aries Collins, Kodi and Declean Neal and Zion Collins, all of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her Grandparents Lloyd St. Louis of Massena and Christine and husband Frank Hillenbrand of Massena.
She also leaves behind an aunt and uncle to cherish her memory; LeeAnne and Peter Denney and Joseph St. Louis both of Massena, NY. Anni was predeceased by an uncle Anthony St. Louis in 1990.
Anni enjoyed spending her time listening to music, swinging, and cuddles from everyone she loved, especially her brothers and sisters. She loved school and all her classmates and teachers especially Mrs. Goodrow and Mrs. Brainard. She lit up the room with her smile and could brighten even the worst of days with her contagious giggle. She was an amazing little lady full of love, laughter and joy. She inspired so many lives in her short time with us. She was the light in the lives of all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial contributions to be shared with the P.L.E.A.S.E. Education Program c/o Dr. Marcie Goodrow at Massena Central School District; 84 Nightengale Avenue, Massena, NY 13662.Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, support and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
