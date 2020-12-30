Clarkson Golden Knights down Niagara in non-conference action

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson hosted its final non-conference men’s hockey game Tuesday before they head into ECAC play as Niagara visited Cheel Arena for the first time since 2015.
The Golden Knights entered the game with a 4-3 overall mark.
Clarkson gets on the board first. Anthony Romano jumps on the rebound with the backhand, his fourth of the year. The Golden Knights were on top 1-0.
Niagara looks to tie it up, but Ethan Hayder with the quick glove save for Clarkson. It’s Hayder again, this time with the stick and then the glove with Clarkson shorthanded.
Jack Billings beats the clock on the powerplay, tying the game at 1.
Second period, Anthony Callin stuffs the biscuit in the basket, putting Clarkson back on top 2-1.
Then it’s Callin again with his second goal of the game, 3-1 Golden Knights.
Clarkson goes on to beat Niagara 6-3.
