Film Review - Let Them All Talk

This is one of Streep’s most subtle performances in years. Her Alice is regal, superior, aloof, sometimes vulnerable--but very human. She never quite becomes likeable, but then again, she is not unlikeable. Bergen playing Roberta, is an embittered, slightly desperate senior citizen who not only still has to work, but must work selling lingerie to rude, customers under a much younger boss. Donning a cowboy hat (she lives in Dallas) she is certain her life was the inspiration for Alice’s greatest novel. She not only feels cheated financially but is resentful because she blames the book for her divorce. Furthermore, she is convinced the only reason Alice invited her on the cruise is to prod her for details of her sad life post-divorce, for a possible book sequel. Still, she certainly cannot afford to pass up a free vacation and spends most of the crossing inventing excuses so she doesn’t have to spend time alone with Alice, who keeps asking her to. Bergen is a droll delight.