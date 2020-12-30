Fire damages part of Amish home

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters were able to save a good part of a house from a fire at an Amish homestead in the town of Lawrence Tuesday afternoon.
A laundry room attached to the home at 180 Denton Road was destroyed. A woodshed was also destroyed.
Owner Eli Miller said he and his family tried to put out the fire and no one was hurt.
The Nicholville Fire Department responded along with at least three others.
A number of other departments were placed on standby.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.