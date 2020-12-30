1 firefighter accepts Ogdensburg retirement incentive, union says

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg firefighter is apparently accepting the city’s incentive to retire.
Firefighters union president Jason Bouchard says one member “is expressing his desire to accept this offer.”
Last week, city manager Stephen Jellie upped a previous incentive from $20,000 to $25,000 for any eligible firefighter who retires by the end of the year.
The union had already rejected the $20,000 offer.
The city is encouraging firefighters to retire as a way to avoid layoffs. The budget that will take effect on Friday reduced manpower at the fire station from 27 to 20.
If the firefighter Bouchard mentions goes through with retirement, it would reduce the number of layoffs the city is planning from seven to six.
Jellie said Wednesday morning that this is “great news.” He said he has started distributing layoff notices and will continue throughout day.
In a letter to Jellie, Bouchard said the offer garnered interest “despite its lack of proper proposal, approved funding, guarantee by council, and contingency upon the Financial Restructuring Board.”
He also criticized the timing of the second offer, which gave firefighters a week to make up their minds.
“If the city is truly trying to work with our eligible members, to prevent layoffs, why give merely seven days?” Bouchard wrote. “This is not enough time for valued employees to make a decision that will alter the course of their lives going forward.”
Bouchard said the last-minute offer reenforces the union’s “lack of faith with city administration.”
City officials say the layoffs are necessary because Ogdensburg faces a tax and budget crisis. The firefighters say the cuts endanger public safety and violate the contract between them and the city.
Meanwhile, a state Supreme Court judge earlier this week granted the union a hearing on January 8, at which the city could be ordered to not make cuts to the fire department.
