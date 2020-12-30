First responders get first dose of COVID vaccine in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County first responders are starting to get their first doses of the COVID vaccine.
On Wednesday, it was Debbie Singleton’s turn.
She’s the executive director of South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
Singleton got a shot of the Moderna vaccine at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.
She says it’s one more way to keep everyone safe from the virus.
“The volunteers recognize the importance of getting vaccinated, not only to keep us and our families safe, but to keep the patients that we come in contact with safe as well,” she said.
Singleton says about 53 percent of her rescue squad has gotten the first round of the shot.
And even with it, they’ll still be wearing PPE on all calls until further notice.
