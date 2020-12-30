Francis H. Sech, 89, of Champion

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis H. Sech, 89, of 34000 Lamb Road, Champion, passed away on December 29, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family due to complications of diabetes.
Francis was born March 24, 1931 in the Town of Wilna, son of the late Joseph and Sophia Dizen Sech.
He married the love of his life, Helen A. Gregg, on January 20, 1951 at the Community Baptist Church of South Rutland, NY. They were married for 68 years. They dedicated their life to farming and raising their family in the Hamlet of Champion. Helen died on September 19, 2018.
Together they raised two sons of whom he was extremely proud of. They include John (Cathy) Sech and Stanley (Cindy) Sech both of Champion.
He especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren: Brian, Wayne (Shannon), Jennifer and Matthew (Mariah). His great grandchildren: Julia, Jack, Emma, Sofia and Harper. He also enjoyed a good visit with his neighbor.
He is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife and brother and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at the Champion Hillside Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County or Champion Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
