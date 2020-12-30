Gloria Burnet Fletcher, 88, native of Tupper Lake

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gloria Burnet Fletcher, 88, passed away on December 27, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY.
Gloria was born on June 10, 1932 in Tupper Lake, NY, the youngest daughter of the late Liva (Payment) and Fred Burnet.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Susan Terrenzio (Tony), Jerry Fletcher (Meg), and Laurie West (Gary), 9 Grandchildren and their spouses, (Joel Madden, Amy’s widow), Jim Terrenzio (Nixara), Terra Rogers (Greg), Kyle Fletcher (finance’ Rachael), Beth Fletcher, Jason West (Jessica), Jeff Terrenzio (Gina), Michelle Meyer (John), Sara Steele (finance’ Josh), Marcie Duschen (Steve), and 15 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Her Husband, Siblings, and Granddaughter, Amy (Terrenzio) Madden preceded her in death.
Gloria married Douglas Fletcher on September 11, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together before his passing in 2015. Together they enjoyed horseback riding, traveling on vacations and watching their Grandchildren play at various sporting events and attending their concerts. Gloria was an active 4H Leader, teaching girls in Lake Clear and Tupper Lake skills of sewing and knitting. She enjoyed cross country skiing with family and friends.
Later they moved to Potsdam, NY, where family remained very important to her as she hosted countless family holidays and get-togethers. She was often the last one to leave the table, as she was too busy talking about her Grandchildren’s latest accomplishments including how she saw her Greatgrandchildren singing songs on the iPad.
She will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh, long phone conversations and home cooked meals (when during hunting season, the men ate first).
The family would like to thank Roseann Brogan and the staff at Will Rogers for their acts of kindness to Gloria.
Contributions in Gloria’s memory could be donated to the Saranac Lake Voluntary Health Association, 75 Main Street, Suite 2, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
