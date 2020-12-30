Grant helps Lewis County’s winter tourism businesses during pandemic

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winter tourism is a huge money maker in Lewis County. But, in the midst of a pandemic, local businesses are restricted to half capacity inside.
So, Lewis County Economic Development decided to help by creating the Winter Design Challenge Grant Program.
“We had $20,000 to grant out and we asked businesses and not for profits to think creatively, think about what type of project would work best for their entity,” said Brittany Davis, executive director.
In Lowville, one of the recipients was the Lewis County Amateur Hockey Association, which used its funds to create a kiosk to ensure safety for the front desk attendant as well as customers coming inside.
Maple Ridge Center created a sanitation station for snow tubes as well as a drive-thru ticket area.
“We were kind of iffy as whether we were going to do it like this or maybe some other way with an existing window, but this is the safest and the best way so we were able to do the best thing with the money that we got,” said Keith Zehr, Maple Ridge Center owner.
In Lyons Falls, Boondocks Restaurant & Bar finished creating a buffet area to use for events.
In Turin, TowPath Restaurant & Lodge will use its funds to enclose the restaurant’s deck.
“We wanted to reach any and every hospitality, entertainment or tourism business in Lewis County and we have reached that large range,” said Davis.
She says the program still has a few thousand dollars left to help more county businesses get creative this winter.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.