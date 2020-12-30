Indian River athletic director steps down

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A longtime coach and athletic director has decided to retire as 2020 comes to a close. He leaves a school district he’s been a part of for most of his life.
Jay Brown graduated from Indian River in 1979. After leaving SUNY Cortland in 1983, he started his career back at Indian River and has been athletic director at the school since 2009.
December 31 will mark the end of his career at the school.
Brown coached at Indian River from 1983 to 2006, the last 12 years of that stint as head coach of the football team.
He’s left his mark on the sports program in Philadelphia.
He’s not the only one leaving. Longtime athletic director secretary Darlene Brumfield is also retiring after 35 years in the school district.
Bob Alexander will be taking over the reins of athletic director at the school.
