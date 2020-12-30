Larry Marc Pierce, 64, of Malone

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry Marc Pierce, 64, 241 Spring Flower Drive, Malone, passed away peacefully Monday morning on December 28th at his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
It was Larry’s wish to be cremated and services will be in the spring followed by burial in Brownville Cemetery, at a day and time to be announced.
Mr. Pierce was born on August 22, 1956 in Watertown, NY, son of Larry R. and Beverly Sawyer Pierce. Marc was previously married to Ms. Lory Litts, of North Liberty, Indiana, that ended in divorce.
Larry worked at NY Air Brake as an inspector and was very hands on inspecting trains for Amtrak, Long Island Railroad and in Washington, DC. He retired after many years due to disability.
He moved to Malone in 2004, where he spent his retirement years.
Among his survivors are; his son, Maxwell Pierce (Jennifer) and daughter, Orianna, of Mishawaka, Indiana, one brother, Thomas J. Pierce (Robert Bucklin) of Brownville, New York, several aunts and uncles, and several cousins. Mr. Pierce is predeceased by both of his parents and grandparents.
