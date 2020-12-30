Louise S. Clemens, 91, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Louise S. Clemens, 91, a longtime resident of Sayles Road, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Saturday evening, December 26, 2020.
Louise was born on September 27, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of the late William B. and Emma Louise (Scheiber) Sheldon. She was a 1947 graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, New York. She continued her education at Cornell University-New York Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1952.
In 1974, Louise graduated from St. Lawrence University with a Masters in Nursing Education. She completed her formal education in 1986 with a PhD in Health Education from Columbia Pacific University.
On November 1, 1952, she married James Bell Clemens at the Hurley Reformed Church. He predeceased her on December 1, 1994.
Louise took the position of school nurse and health teacher at Canton Central Middle School in 1969. She continued to teach health there until her retirement in 1997.
An outdoor enthusiast, Louise enjoyed hiking, canoeing and kayaking. She was an active member of the ADK Club, and cherished the time she was able to spend at her Saranac Lake summer camp. She was also an active member of the Potsdam Methodist Church and enjoyed hosting her many friends and family at several home gatherings, and traveling. She attended many SOAR classes and was a volunteer with the program.
Louise is survived by her children and grandchildren: Glenn and Meg Clemens of Canton and their children Sean, Ryan and Lara; Dale and Lisa Clemens of Oneida and their children Christopher and Katie; Jeff and Shelly Clemens of Colorado Springs, CO and their children Kyle, Hannah, and Justin; and Colleen Kelly of Potsdam.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, William “Brud” Sheldon.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 2:00 PM at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Eileen Sue Wenner officiating. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676; North Country Animal Shelter, 194 Bare Hill Road, Malone, NY 12953; or The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, NY 12986.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
