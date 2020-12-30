Lyme’s short-term rental law gets county nod

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Planning Board says it’s up to the town of Lyme how to proceed with regulations for short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO.
The town proposed a new zoning amendment on short-term rentals following complaints last year about renters drinking and causing noise late into the night.
The town submitted a short-term rental law to Jefferson County last year, but that plan never fully formed. It would have imposed strict rules such as quiet hours and two people per bedroom.
A proposal reviewed at a county planning board meeting Tuesday night is far more relaxed.
“This one is way scaled down from the version that we saw about a year ago,” community development coordinator Sra Freda said. “The short-term rental is responsible for providing written rules to its guests.”
The town planning board is expected to continue discussing the new rules at its next meeting.
