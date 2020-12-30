Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

By 7 News Staff | December 30, 2020 at 5:44 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 5:45 AM

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Onondaga County man is dead following a snowmobile accident in the town of West Turin Tuesday night.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Jason Norfolk of Jordan, N.Y. died when his snowmobile failed to negotiate a curve on North Road around 7:45 p.m.

The machine went off the trail and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting deputies at the scene were state police, Constableville Ambulance, and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

