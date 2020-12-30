BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael A. Patak, 34, passed away December 26, 2020.
Michael was born September 04, 1986 in Binghamton, NY to Scott and Laurie Patak. He graduated from Indian River High School in 2004.
He loved playing ice hockey for the Alexandria Bay River Rats, Indian River Warriors and Syracuse Stars travel team. He loved to work on engines, putter around the house and work with his youngest brother and sister.
He recently worked for himself as a carpenter fixing and repairing homes down near Syracuse. He loved the outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, and going to camp with family and friends. He would light up a room with his beautiful smile and kind eyes!!
He was predeceased by his father Scott Patak, maternal grandfather Robert Zegler, paternal grandparents Lowell and Jean Carman and Paul Patak.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Laurie and Brad Barber, sister Kaylynn and brother Dylan all of Barnes Corners, brother Robert Patak of Secaucus, NJ, Zachary Patak and companion Alyssa of Canton, NY, Grandparents Bonnie and Gerald Novak of Florida, Uncle Brian Patak of Candor, NY, and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins all across the Country.
A celebration of life will be held during the summer for family and friends.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
