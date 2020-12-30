Mixed precipitation for higher elevations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some places in the north country could see a blend of snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet today.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.
Snow moves in during the morning with rain showers coming in the early afternoon. The higher elevations of the Tug Hill could see more snow mixed with rain, sleet and freezing rain. Some places could see a coupe inches of snow by morning.
Highs will be close to 40 degrees.
Thursday, New Year’s Eve, will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation late New Year’s Day.
Mixed precipitation is likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There’s a chance of snow on Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny. It will be around 30 both days.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.