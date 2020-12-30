2 more die from COVID-19 at Canton nursing home

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID-19 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton
That’s a total of five at the facility. Three people had died as of Tuesday. Eight more staff have tested positive.
The facility has had a total of 82 positive case, 36 residents and 46 staff. One person is hospitalized.
There have been no additional deaths reported at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg since Christmas Eve.
That total remains at 22. The total number of cases also hasn’t changed. That number is 128. Five people are hospitalized
There have been no deaths at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. There have been four positive cases and all four have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.