Morning Checkup: COVID-19 research

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Much of the focus of health care professionals during the pandemic has been on treating COVID-19 patients, but others have been working in the background researching the illness.
One of them is Dr. Asim Kichloo. He’s program director of hospital medicine at Samaritan Medical Center.
He was interviewed for Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He explains what he’s been researching and how it affected one particular patient.
You can see that interview in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.