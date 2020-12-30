Mrs. Barbara V. Kelly, 96, of Pyrites

As a teacher she was able to touch the lives of many, in ways that influenced, inspired and showed kindness, joy, love and happiness to so many in the community. Barbara, our beloved sister and aunt will be deeply missed by all. Her welcoming spirit always made you feel special and she delighted in helping others. She was a natural born teacher at heart, caring deeply for each and every child that she taught in her many kindergarten classes. Her grace and light will undoubtedly shine bright through all of the wonderful people she encountered.