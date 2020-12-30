O’burg city manager begins firefighter layoffs

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Stephen Jellie has begun laying off city firefighters.
Jellie delivered the first layoff notices Tuesday night, with the rest scheduled to be distributed Wednesday.
City officials say the layoffs are necessary because Ogdensburg faces a tax and budget crisis. The firefighters say the cuts endanger public safety and violate the contract between them and the city.
In all, Jellie planned to layoff seven firefighters, reducing the number in the city department to 20 to start the new year.
Last week, Jellie upped a previous incentive from $20,000 to $25,000 for any eligible firefighter who retires by the end of the year - and Wednesday morning, the firefighters union said one firefighter “is expressing his desire to accept this offer.”
However, Jellie said Wednesday morning that he had no confirmation of the firefighter’s plans as of yet, so for the time being, the number of layoffs remains at seven.
In a letter to Jellie, firefighters union president Jason Bouchard said the offer garnered interest “despite its lack of proper proposal, approved funding, guarantee by council, and contingency upon the Financial Restructuring Board.”
He also criticized the timing of the second offer, which gave firefighters a week to make up their minds.
“If the city is truly trying to work with our eligible members, to prevent layoffs, why give merely seven days?” Bouchard wrote. “This is not enough time for valued employees to make a decision that will alter the course of their lives going forward.”
Bouchard said the last-minute offer reenforces the union’s “lack of faith with city administration.”
Meanwhile, a state Supreme Court judge earlier this week granted the union a hearing on January 8, at which the city could be ordered to not make cuts to the fire department.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.