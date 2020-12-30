Ruth F. Bresett, 79, of Fowler

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruth F. Bresett, age 79, formerly of Fowler, passed away on December 30, 2020 at RiverLedge Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in her memory may be made to a Dementia or Alzheimer’s Association.
Ruth was born on August 11, 1941 in Edwards to the late Donald and Lena (Brayton) Denton, Sr. She graduated from Edwards High School and married Nathaniel James Bresett on February 8, 1977. Mr. Bresett passed away on August 21, 2014.
Ruth enjoyed working on puzzles, going for walks, and spending time with her family. She was a very strong willed and determined person her whole life.
Her survivors include her four children, Christina Hoffman and her companion Richard Allen, Wade Bresett and his companion, Laura Dashnaw, Bruce Bresett, and Wayne Bresett and his companion, Emily Green, 6 grandchildren, Robert Burns, Michael Hoffman Jr., Deseriee Bresett, Joshua Bresett, Mindy Bresett, and Kristine Carr, 5 great-grandchildren, Kylynn Burns, Robert Burns Jr., Ryleigh Carr, Reagen Carr, and Maddox Carr.
She is also survived by her brother, Donald Denton Jr, and 2 sisters, Blitha Prashaw and Flora Webb.
Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel, a sister, Doris Dufault, and a grandson, Justin Bresett.
