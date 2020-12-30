Senate could override veto of defense spending bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The U.S. Senate could soon override President Trump’s veto of an annual defense spending bill.
The National Defense Authorization Act, or the NDAA, was vetoed last Wednesday.
This week, however, the House of Representatives voted 322 to 87 to override the veto.
Now it’s up to the Senate, which could reportedly vote on Friday or Saturday. A two-thirds vote would override the veto and pass the NDAA.
The bill includes a raise for soldiers and names Fort Drum as the preferred site for a potential East Coast missile defense system.
