Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 209 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 209 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Wednesday that another person has died from COVID-19. That brings the county’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 41.
The county also announced Wednesday that 80 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 2,270.
Officials said 519 cases are active and 25 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,710 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Wednesday that there were 82 new coronavirus cases to report in the county.
Officials said 25 people are hospitalized; 403 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,001 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 2,150 positive cases and 11 deaths.
The county says 1,699 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced Wednesday that a 10th person has died from COVID-19.
Officials also reported 47 new cases, the county’s highest single-day total.
The county has had a total of 813 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 13 people are hospitalized and 169 are in isolation.
Another 628 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 634 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
