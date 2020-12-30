Water main break floods basements in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A water main break on Morrison Street in Watertown early Wednesday morning left two homes filled with water.
The pipe broke just after 3 a.m. Water rushed into the basements of two homes on Binsse Street.
The fire department helped the families evacuate.
One homeowner said water nearly filled the entire basement and almost went into the rest of the house.
“The best word I can come up with is, it was a nightmare. A lot of damage was done because of the water main break. And because of that, I was forced out of my home with my two kids,” said Kelly Finley.
The Finley family has no heat and power in their home. There’s no word on when things will be restored, but Kelly and the kids will be staying with her sister for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.