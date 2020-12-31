Another successful Lights on the River

By 7 News Staff | December 31, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 8:04 AM

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lights on the River in Lisbon ends another successful year.

Organizer Bob Santamoor said 4,000 cars went through the line-up of light displays on Lisbon Beach, even though the event was only five days long because of the pandemic.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He said this year’s event raised more than $24,000 and 100 boxes of food that will be distributed to 16 area food pantries.

Find out about donating or becoming a member at lightsontheriver.org.

