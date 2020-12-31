BBB issues warning about Bills playoff ticket scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been a quarter of a century since the Bills played a playoff game at home in Buffalo. With only a limited number of fans allowed to attend the game, the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York has a warning about ticket scams.
The BBB says to watch out for counterfeit tickets being sold on resale sites and other public forums.
Because of COVID regulations, there are only 6,700 tickets available. More importantly, there is only one place to get these tickets and that’s digitally on the Bills website.
They cannot be resold because proof of a negative COVID test is required.
So if you see tickets advertised anywhere besides the Bills organization itself, they are fakes and you should report them to the BBB’s scam tracker.
