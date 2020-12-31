Business buys local gift cards, donates them to United Helpers workers

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some would say superheroes work at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
“I can only say that while they’re under an incredible amount of stress, they keep showing up and doing their job,” said Stephen Knight, CEO, United Helpers.
Staff members working overtime to care for those living at the Canton facility where five residents have passed away from COVID-19.
And now a company close to home is stepping up in a big way.
“Several employees mentioned it here as well and said, ‘What can we do boss?’ And we said, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Skip Bisnett, general manager of Casella Waste System.
After some planning and phone calls, the company bought $2,000 worth of gift cards for nearly 90 employees at United Helpers.
The gift cards were purchased from locally owned restaurants from Canton to Ogdensburg.
“We’re in this together. 2020 has been a difficult year and maybe it just offered a little bit of hope,” said Bisnett.
A thanks to the recipients and a lifeline for the restaurants.
Casella spent $500 on gift cards at Little Italy in Ogdensburg.
“That really helped right now. We are in a struggle. It was also a nice gesture of him encouraging us,” said Joseph Cammisano, owner, Little Italy.
Encouraging restaurants and United Helpers employees to keep on moving.
“I can’t tell you how grateful the staff are. They’re working doubles, skipping their days off, and it becomes increasingly difficult to feed your family when you’re not at home,” said Knight.
For Casella, the business is just giving back the support the community has given it.
“I never thought I’d live to see anything like I’m seeing right now. But the outpouring of support we get from across the community and the way our employees responded, I never thought I’d see that either. It’s the silver lining of a bad situation,” said Bisnett.
