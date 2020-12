WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for Francis E. “Buddy” French, 68, a resident of 14 Green Meadows Road, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. French passed away late Wednesday evening, December 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Francis E. French.