Free pizzas to be given away in Watertown on New Year’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An anonymous donor has arranged for 1,000 large cheese pizzas to be given away on New Year’s Day.
The pizzas will be available beginning at 11 a.m. at the Little Caesars location on State Street in Watertown.
Little Caesars area supervisor Chris Carroll said the donor wants to help the people of Watertown ring in the New Year.
He said Little Caesars will pay for the labor.
“It’ll be hectic, but it’ll be okay. We’re happy to be doing it,” said Carroll.
The free pizzas will be given away through 8 p.m. or until they sell out and are limited to one per family.
