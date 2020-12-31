Girl Scout designs coloring books, wins prestigious award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A north country Girl Scout is helping add a little color to other people’s lives.
Hannah Trimper designed The Coloring Cure as a part of her Girl Scout Silver Award, one of the highest awards a Girl Scout can receive.
Trimper designed the coloring books to raise awareness for the arts and help give people in the hospital something to do.
She recently dropped off 50 to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center and around the same amount will go to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.
Trimper says the project has gotten more support than she ever expected.
“So it was just going to be like a smaller thing where we, like, raised money for it and then we made copies and gave them to the hospital, but this is a lot bigger which is by no means a bad thing,” she said.
Trimper says others have reached out to purchase or sponsor more coloring book deliveries in the future.
